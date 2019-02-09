Police and fire services warn against roof ice in Oslo

The fire service in Oslo have used ladders to remove ice and snow from the city’s roofs. Together with the police, they warned against snow and ice falls.

‘’It make sense to show alertness from the individual’’ wrote Oslo police district on Twitter. They also remind those responsible for ensuring that it is safe.

‘’Safety is the responsibility of the landlord, but if concerned, contact the municipality, or the emergency services in case of danger to life and health.’’

Oslo fire and rescue agency said that there is a great danger of snow and ice from roofs, and wrote on Twitter that they have been out with ladders on Friday night to remove snow and ice.

