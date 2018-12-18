4 weeks custody for Holmenkollen killing

Police ask for four weeks of custody after Holmenkollen killing

The 30-year-old Latvian charged with a killing in Holmenkollen this weekend has been given custody for four weeks.

“We ask for four weeks, with two weeks in full isolation,” said lawyer, Ingvild Myrold of Oslo Police District to NTB news.

The case was in Oslo district court on Monday afternoon, which means that neither party was present.

The accused man was questioned for several hours on Sunday, and he agreed to custody. His defence lawyer, John Christian Elden, told Aftenposten newspaper that he agreed because he wanted the case to be as clear as possible.

The police confirmed on Sunday morning that the man who was stabbed at the Christmas party in Holmenkollen was a Polish citizen in his 50’s, residing in Norway.

The murder occurred on Friday night when a crewing company had a party in a lavvo (Sami tent), rented to small and large companies on the so-called “Lille Gratishaugen” at the ski resort of Holmenkollen.

The police were notified that a person was stabbed at 02.30. When they arrived at the place, they found the man in his 50’s severely

injured.

The accused lives in Hamar and was arrested and charged with the murder. He is known to the police from beforehand and was sentenced to 21 days jail for knife threats last year.

