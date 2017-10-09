The police are asking for tips from people who may have witnessed violence in Stavanger

A woman in the her late 20’s was sexually assaulted in Stavanger city center in the early hours of Sunday morning, the police are now asking for witnesses and tips on the matter.

“The woman spoke to passersby both before and after the assault, and the police would like to have contact with them,” said police minister Marita Hagen of the Southwest Police District to NTB.

Also others who may have information about what has happened, please contact the police. Nobody has been arrested, so far, in the case.

The assault occurred between 1.30 and 4.30.

Tips can be reported to the police at 02800.

Source: NRK / Norway Today