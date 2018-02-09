Police to become ‘more visible’ at Holmlia

Oslo police will reinforce preventive work against crime after a man was shot at Holmlia on Wednesday.

The government have granted Oslo police NOK 30 million for crime prevention in 2018, but despite the fact that the money is not yet in place, the police have gained additional resources.

‘Now, we act as if the money has come, and will initiate a strengthening of our preventive work. It was decided today.

We will be much more visible at Holmlia in the future,’ said John Roger Lund, Head of the Eastern Unit of Oslo Police Force to NRK news.

Nobody has so far been arrested for shooting a man at Holmlia on Wednesday night. In recent months, there has been more violence in the same area.

On Thursday evening, it became apparent that city council leader, Raymond Johansen of Arbeiderpartiet(AP), would attending a public meeting at Holmlia on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

‘We take the concerns of our residents at Holmlia seriously to the greatest extent. I expect the police in Oslo to get all the resources needed for their essential work for the safety of local communities in Oslo’, wrote Johansen in an email to NTB news.

Acting chairperson of the Sosialistisk Venstreparti (SV), Kari Elisabeth Kaski, told NTB news on Thursday that the situation at Holmlia is ‘untenable’.

‘We must acknowledge that this is an acute problem, which politicians have to work together to resolve,’ she said. Kaski called for resources for measures in the revised budget in the spring.

