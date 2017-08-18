The police bought the noisiest helicopters

The Norwegian police bought the noisiest helicopters

The Ministry of Justice and Emergency Affairs and the Police Directorate (POD) put little emphasis on noise when they bought new helicopters for the preparedness centre at Taraldrud in Ski.

On Monday, the Justice and Emergency Ministry and the Police Directorate signed the contract for three AW169 police helicopters from Leonardo Helicopters in Italy. These are far more noisy than the current helicopters, writes Teknisk Ukeblad (Technical Weekly).

According to European Aviation Authorities (EASA), the AW169 delivers 3.6 decibels more noise than today’s Airbus police helicopters measured by overflying. Compared with the third option that was considered, the Airbus H145, AW169 emits 4.6 dB more noise at overflying.

According to Aage Jørgensen, project manager for Airbus Helicopters agent Østnes Helicopters, noise was only weighted by 0.0845 per cent in the competition for the tender.

Cheapest alternative

– We are surprised that the noise signature is practically ignored. Not only in view of Taraldrud, but also because these are helicopters that will be used as a observation platform and one would think it therefore was important to keep a low profile, he says.

Police inspector Torgeir Haugen in POD emphasizes, on the other hand, that AW169 was chosen from an overall evaluation based on performance, price and risk.

Helge Marstrander, spokesperson for the action “Stop the noise”, is disappointed.

– When we know that both candidates satisfied all police demands, it is both disappointing and incomprehensible that one chooses the helicopter that is the noisiest, he says.

