The police called out to Oslo S train station after being told of stabbing

The police were called out to Oslo S train station early on Sunday morning after notification that a person had been stabbed. The person was taken to the hospital emergency ward.

Oslo police announced the event on Twitter at 08.20 on Sunday morning. Several police patrols were sent to the site of the stabbing. The police announced shortly afterwards that a person had been stabbed in the hand, and that they had arrested three people.

‘A person received serious stab wounds to one hand. We have detained three people inside a train, including the injured person’, said operations manager, Gjermund Stokkli of Oslo police to NTB news agency. He said that guards at the station reported the incident.

Just after nine o’clock the police informed that a person had been taken to the emergency room, while the other two were being questioned as witnesses.

Police are investigating the case further, and there are reports that the incident did not happen on the train, but somewhere else in Oslo earlier on Saturday night.

The train was stopped from service while police investigated the scene, but it was later returned to the station.

