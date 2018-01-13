Police are catching more unlawfully medicated drivers

This past year (2017) 2,253 drivers were taken in by traffic and control check points. This is an increase of 53 percent in just two years.

P4 shares the numbers received from the Development Policy Committee (UP).

“We have both had more controls and we are using new methods of detecting if people are driving are under the influence of medication or narcotic drugs, something that gives many hits,” says UP chief Runar Karlsen.

In addition to the number of drivers caught by Police control check points, other numbers are taken from all nation police districts that include other drug related traffic accidents and incidents. That is a total of 9000 drivers arrested for driving impaired in 2017.

Karlsen emphasizes that they will continue with strong efforts to prevent and detect drug impaired driving through many more control check points.

“The risk of being caught should be so great that people will realize not to drive a car in such a detrimental condition,” says the UP chief.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today