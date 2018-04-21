The police deported 375 people in March

During the first quarter of the year, the Police Immigration Unit deported 1,186 people out of the country. This is a 17 percent decline from the same period last year.

Of the 375 who were deported in March, 136 were charged of one or more criminal proceedings. This corresponds to 36 percent of all who were sent out of the country this month. Of those punished, most were citizens of Poland, Romania and Lithuania.

21 minors were deported in March. All the minors were part of families.

