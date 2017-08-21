The police federal Federation calls for an armament after the terrorist attacks in Europe

Police Association (PF) believes the temporary armament of Norwegian police should be reintroduced after terrorist attacks in Europe.

“Norwegian police are putting themselves at risk when police officers do not carry weapons,” says Sigve Bolstad, head of the Police Federation to NRK.

Bolstad, who has previously advocated a general armament of Norwegian police, he believes it is urgent to put in place a temporary armed force.

Bolstad is concerned about what would have happened if the police faced a similar situation as in Barcelona on Thursday or as in Turku on Friday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today