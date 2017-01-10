Police found 1.5 million in hotel room

At Christmas, police found 1.5 million kroner in a hotel in Trondheim after a guest fell ill. Police believe the money is linked to drug trading activity.

The case has ramifications for the trial of hashish baron, Gjermund Cappelen and senior police officer, Eric Jensen. The information was given in court on Monday, reported Adresseavisen newspaper.

A 63-year-old who had the money stashed at their hotel was sentenced to 15 years in prison this autumn for having stored 1.2 tons of hashish for Gjermund Cappelen. He was one of Cappelen’s co-defendants in the hash storage case.

Also discovered was 300,000 kroner, buried, said prosecutor Lars Erik Alfheim in his keynote speech.

The money was discovered after the guest became acutely ill and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The hotel staff wondered about various items left in the room and alerted the police.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today