Police hunt after a gross theft of tobacco in Romerike

Large quantities of tobacco were stolen from a warehouse in Lillestrøm. The thieves cut their way into the warehouse and threw the tobacco through a hole in the roof to a car.

“The theft is possibly worth millions in what was stolen,” says Terje Skaftnes, Operations Manager in the Eastern Police District, to the NRK on Sunday’s burglary.

The theft was at a warehouse on Leiraveien in Lillestrøm, and the police are looking for a gray Ford Transit truck that was driven from the site. According to Benno Graser, Managing Director of Engrospartner AS, who manages the building, the thieves cut their way into the warehouse.

In total they believe the burglary took 10 minutes, Graser reports to NRK.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal investigation unit from Lillestrøm.

According to NTB, operations manager Gisle Sveen from the East Police District says that the police are gathering information about the incident, both through surveillance footage and by conducting on-the-spot technical investigations.

“Once we have more information, we will begin to search for the car,” says Sveen.

“The theft was organized and professional but we can not conclude at the present time that it was done by organized criminals,” Sveen says.

