Police hunt ended in the ditch – Motorcyclist in hospital

The special unit is being involved in after an attempt to stop a high-speed motorcyclist at Kløfta ended in the ditch on Thursday night.

The motorcyclist was measured at 150 kilometers per hour in an 80 zone in Øvre Romerike on Thursday at 11 pm. The police tried to stop the man, but he escaped, writes Romerike Blad.

-The patrol followed after for a while, but due to the high speed, it was decided to end the pursuit, states Operations Manager in the Eastern Police District, Stine Bjerke, to the newspaper.

When the police stationed themselves at the roundabout before access road to the E6 in the northbound direction at Kløfta, things went wrong and the MC driver drove off the road.

– The Special Unit is routinely contacted to assess whether the police acted wrong, says Bjerke.

The motorcyclist, a 40-year-old from Ullensaker, was sent to Akershus University Hospital with serious injuries. It later turned out that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today