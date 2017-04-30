Police images of the Trandum insurgency show significant destruction

Inmates at Immigration Police office in Trandum crushed furniture and other fixtures as they went crazy Saturday afternoon.

Images NTB has received from the police shows how a toilet is broken and how the sofas and chairs are torn up and thrown into a pile. According to VG, the rebellion on Saturday night also went out loud over bathrooms, TVs and public areas.

The police even referred to the rumors as a rebel Saturday night. It started at 16:30 am on Saturday, just after dinner.

Inmates from five departments were involved, but the police do not know exactly how many people participated.

“It took about 20 minutes before the employees at Trandum gained control of the situation again,” says Kristina Lægreid, Head of Department at Trandum to VG.

Trandum is a shelter for asylum seekers who have received a final rejection, which is therefore to be sent out of the country. The facility has 220 beds.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today