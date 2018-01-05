Police investigate blood trace in Brumunddal

The police in Hedmark have cordoned of a largish area in search of the missing mother of young children in Brumunddal. Now they investigate a blood trace in the area.

Following tips from the public, police instigated investigations in Fagerlundvegen in Brumunddal on Thursday evening. Politiet opplyser fredag at det har arbeidet på stedet hele natt til fredag.

– Blood has been secured on the spot, and this will be investigated in connection with the missing person case, says lawyer André Lillehovde van der Eynden.

Because of the investigation, the police do not want to go into detail regarding the discovery.

The 36-year-old mother of small children, Janne Jemtland, disappeared from the family home in Brennliroa in Veldre sometime during the night before Friday 29 December and has been missing since then.

The woman lived about 10 kilometres outside the center of Brumunddal and supposedly disappeared around 2 am after she got home from a party together with her husband. Jemtland was reported missing by her husband on New Year’s Eve.

The police have previously stated that there is no registered activity on her bank account or mobile phone since she disappeared.

Hamar Arbeiderblad writes that there were tips from a dog owner which triggered the action in Brumunddal. The police have cordoned of a largish area while the are searching for the missing 36 year old.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today