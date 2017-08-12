The police investigate suspicious death in Rogaland

The police in Stavanger investigate what they refer to as a suspicious death at Ålgård in Rogaland.

– There are findings on the scene that make us conclude that the death is suspicious, says Operations Manager in the South West Police District, Dag Steinkopf, to NTB. The Operations Manager says they interrogate people who have been on the scene.

– We are in the startup phase of intelligence gathering and investigation, and will come back with more information later on, he says.

Steinkopf does not want to comment on the whereabouts at present. He says the police were contacted by bystanders.

According to the local newspaper Gjesdalbuen, employees of the municipality found the deceased.

Municipal Manager in Gjesdal municipality, Lillian Ydstebø, confirms that municipal officials notified the police.

– I am aware that it was employees in the municipality who notified the police about the death. We have people in place who take care of the employees, she says.

The police write on Twitter that they were notified of a suspicious death at 11.45 am on Saturday. Patrols are currently working with on site investigations.

Steinkopf currently does not want to say anything more about gender or age of the person or where the deceased was discovered.

