Police leader is penalized for DUI during the Norway Cup

The Bureau has charged a leader in the Oslo police district a fee of 13,000 kroner for driving under the influence of alcohol during the Norway Cup.

– The police chief has received a copy of the report. The blood alcohol test results on which the penalty response is based on is less than 0.5 and does not lead to loss of driver’s license. Everything suggests that the referendum will be adopted, says HR Managing Director Anne-Cecilie Kran in Oslo Police District in a press release.

– The police district will, once the criminal case is finally decided, follow up the relationship administratively, she continues.

According to VG, during the Norwegian Cup this year the police leader drove over Ekebergsletta and was stopped during a police checkpoint.

