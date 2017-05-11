Police: Leave cars with summer tires behind

It is snowing in the Oslo area, and the police discourage people from driving cars with summer tires.

The road traffic center is out with warnings

– the Road Traffic Management Center sends out a number of snowplows, with priority on main roads north and out of Oslo, writes the police in Oslo on Twitter.

The police at Romerike also warn about the snow conditions and ask people to leave car with summer tires at home.

– They are struggling to get plowed away, also on the E6, which of course is the main priority now, says operations manager Kristian Engh VG at 4 am on Thursday. He says there are difficult driving conditions throughout the district.

Road Traffic Management Center writes on Twitter that they have salted and plowed, and that there may be some sludge on the smaller roads.

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has published a link with a camera overview of traffic in the district.

According to Engh, they have so far not received notification of any serious accidents, but that they had to scramble to E6 at Olavsgaard between Oslo and Gardermoen.

-Here people have parked their car because they thought it was not safe to continue driving.

That is also why we go out with a request to leave the car behind if you have summer tires.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today