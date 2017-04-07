Police in Norway once again to bear arms after the attack in Stockholm

Police in the largest cities in Norway and at Oslo Airport , Gardermoen has been allowed to temporary armament until further notice after the Stockholm attack.

There has also been implemented major uniformed presence in said places, the Police Directorate informs.

Police will continuously assess whether there is a need for other measures here at home.

The Secret Police (PST) has also stated that they continuously assess whether the incident in Stockholm affects the level of threat in Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today