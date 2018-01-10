Police officer charged with misconduct

A police officer is in Oslo District Court charged with accessing police records without having the need to do so.

– There are very many searches. He has searched through cases he is not involved in. additionally he has shared some of the information with another person, says legal adviser at the Bureau of Internal Police Affairs, Rune Fossum, to Nettavisen.

According to the indictment, the search was carried out from the officers own home address and also from the home of a female acquaintance, with whom he also shared some of the information.

– He acknowledges culpability, but emphasizes that he has done this with good intent only, says defender for the man, Eva-Marie Stryker.

– It’s not like he’s been sitting with a bag of crisps on a Saturday night to have a sneak peak into other people’s private lives. au contraire He has simply been overzealous in his work and tried to do as best as he can, the lawyer continues.

The man is charged with misconduct and breach of confidentiality and risks up to 2 years in prison.

The case is due in the Oslo District Court in February.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today