Two police officers fined for doping use

Last year, several police officers and police employees were suspected of using or buying doping illegally. One of them, a civilian employee in a police district in western Norway, has lost his job.

– The dismissal is appealed and will be dealt with in the central employment council, says Chief Executive Officer Trond Arne Aglen in the West Police District to TV 2.

A total of five police officers have recently been investigated for crimes involving the use of drugs. Two have been fined beforehand, which have been accepted. Three of the cases filed “in the statement of evidence” and “no criminal offense proved”.

The Parliament decided in 2013 to prohibit the use, possession, and purchase of doping related materials. In the past, only sales and imports of that kind of drugs were prohibited.

