Police ask for the public’s help in assault case in Oslo

Woman is in hospital with critical injuries

A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after an incident in an apartment in Oslo on Saturday night. No one is arrested in the case.

The police can not yet comment on the circumstances behind the incident or what kind of injuries the woman suffered.

They received a message around 00.30 and were sent to the woman’s apartment in the Grønland District.

– We have not been notified of a change in the condition of the woman and look at this as a serious case of violence, section head in the Oslo Police, Kjetil Moen, said adding that the woman’s environment is known to the police.

They ask people who have been in the area after 23:00 to contact them, especially if they have seen or heard something they react to. Several witnesses have been questioned, but no one has been arrested. The search is not for any specific persons in the case, the police told NTB.