The police receive reports of Halloween disturbances across the country

Police at work.Police at work.Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 29. October 2017

The police had plenty to do on Saturday night. Halloween celebrations all over the country offered up plenty of trouble.

 

The police in Bergen said that at 23.00, a person wearing a costume and a weapon was encountered in Bergen city center.

‘Weapons, or toy weapons, are not welcome in public places’, wrote the police on Twitter.

‘We have also been notified of a person at the Torgallmenningen’ said Terje Magnussen, Operations Manager, of the Western Police District to Dagbladet newspaper. According to VG newspaper, this was a man in the 30’s who was armed with a real knife.

In Buskerud, the police had to close several Halloween parties.

‘We had stopped a noisy halloween party near Hønefoss city center after complaints’, tweeted the police. Additionally, they came across a woman in her 20’s taking a dip in a fountain.

Also in Follo, the police saw problems created by the celebrations

In Nordland, it was a hectic night for the police. They had to move out and stop a Halloween party where there were approximately 250 to 300 people present.

‘There was a lot of noise. We were busy all night’, said operations manager, Fred Leirvik, of Nordland police district to reporters.

©  NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

