The Police received 30 reports of flooding in Stavanger

In less than three hours, the police in Stavanger received 30 reports of flooding after heavy rain.

On Tuesday night, Brigade Chief in Rogaland Fire and Rescue, Alf Egil Krohn, told Stavanger Aftenblad that they had received up to 15 reports of flooding. Just after 11 pm the number was adjusted to 30 notifications.

The fire brigade moved out to 20 of these.

Restaurant Mexico on the quay in Stavanger was one of those who got water flowing into their premises.

– We had to evacuate all the guests sitting outside, and those who did not get inside on time had to place their feet on their chair, says waiter Egor Densyanov.

Customers at the restaurant tell the newspaper that they had to climb over tables to get out of the premises.

Norway Today can confirm that it changed from being a pleasant, sunny summer day to raining cats and dogs in a matter of minutes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today