Police reveal the most common excuses for speeding in traffic

That people are on their way to a funeral, or have to go to the toilet, are among the most common excuses people give when they are caught by the police for speeding.

‘I’ve washed my car so I had to speed up. The car had to dry before it froze,’ said a man, after being captured driving 140 kph (87 mph) in an 80 kph (50 mph) zone, said the acting district leader of the police, Kai Voldengen, to Politiforum.

Among the creative excuses police officers have been given are, ‘I have problems with the speedometer, so I had to press on the gas and brake down again to make it work.’ ‘I have such a heavy car that I had to speed up to get up this hill’. Also the imaginative, ‘someone was following me so I had to speed up’.

The police said the explanations they hear mostly are, ‘I have to pee so badly, so I had to get to a toilet’, and the old ‘funeral’ caper. He said people are very creative, and they often have a sense humour, but that doesn’t stop the long arm of the law from writing out speeding tickets and fines.

‘We laugh a lot, but we can’t laugh at everything, we have to look at the situation. Most people realize that the responsibility falls on them, and of course, the excuses won’t be taken into account’, said Voldengen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today