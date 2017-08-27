Police say up to 40 missing in Hurricane Harvey

Local police reported that up to 40 people are missing, and so far approximately 30 are said to be injured after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the U.S.A’s state of Texas.

Two people are so far confirmed dead.

On Saturday, half a meter of rainfall was measured in the worst-hit places, and nearly 300,000 people were without electric power.

According to the National Hurricane Center, water levels may rise by up to four meters in some places, which would result in ‘catastrophic’ flooding.

