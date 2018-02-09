Police Security Service arrest 2 for Arms export

Agderposten reports the arrest of men of foreign origin who allegedly violated weapon armament exportation laws.

The 2 men are accused with purchasing arms within Norway and then exporting and/or attempting to export said arms abroad, violating of the Export Control Act.

The arrests were made in a coastal city of one of the Agder counties bordering Telemark, Rogaland, and Vest-Agder counties in Norway.

LEGAL IN NORWAY

Senior advisor Siv Ahlsén of the Police Security Service stated to Agderposten that the arms materials purchased in Norway were legal purchases but said items are forbidden by law to leave the country.

As of 2/8, the men were in police custody but it was unclear whether they were to be further detained for sentencing.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today