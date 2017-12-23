Police Security Service (PST) say no sign of increased intelligence

The PST has not noticed any change in intelligence activity in Norway after a Norwegian was accused of espionage in Russia.

‘It is stable, high intelligence activity is aimed at several environments in Norway, but we have not seen any radical change lately,’ said Martin Bernsen, Senior Adviser in PST, to Aftenposten newspaper.

The newspaper talked with Bernsen in the wake of the arrest of retired border inspector, Frode Berg, in Russia. He stands accused of espionage.Berg’s family have denied the charges.

The senior advisor didn’t want to talk specifically about Russia, but said there are generally a lot of intelligence activities from a number of foreign states.

‘There are many types of goals, both traditional defence goals, and within other sectors. Especially in oil and gas activities, there are many other countries interested in what happens in Russia’.

Bernsen wouldn’t say anything about whether PST have increased activity vis-à-vis Russian players in Norway. He referred to the threat assessment PST will submit in January. The last time a Russian diplomat was formally expelled from Norway was in 2004.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today