The police seized 2.6 ton of shell casings

The police seized 2.6 ton of casings in German motor home

The police seized 2,600 kilos of empty shell casings after stopping a German couple in a camper car in Kolvereid in Nord-Trøndelag Monday afternoon.

– It’s talk about a couple in their sixties who have traveled around in a motor home. The car was observed in connection with a burglary on a shooting range in Bindal, says Operations Manager in Trøndelag police district, Bård Krogstad, to Adresseavisen.

According to Avisa Nordland, there have been at least eight reports of burglaries of shooting ranges in Salten recently. Bladet Vesterålen and Banett.no has also reported of burglaries of shooting ranges.

NOK 20 per kilo

– We suspect that the couple in the car have been on an extensive round and have worked their way south in the county. We ask that the clubs check for burglaries and contact the police.

We know from experience that there are many shooting clubs who have been burglered, but have not reported it, says Operations Manager in Nordland police district, Ivar Bo Nilsson, to Avisa Nordland.

It is unclear why they stole the empty shell casings, but the police estimate that the value is about NOK 20 per kilo.

