Police: suspicious death in the Fagernes

A person was found dead in a residence in Fagernes in Oppland, Sunday morning. The police say the death is suspicious.

The police were notified of the dead person at 09:31, Sunday morning. The death is considered suspicious, and the police are on the scene hoping to chart what happened, writes Gudbrandsdølen Dagningen.

The inland police district reports that an ambulance was dispatched to the address where the body was found and that the police were subsequently contacted.

“The police consider this death to be suspicious and have been carrying out interviews with witnesses, as well as conducted site investigations to survey what may have happened”, reports the Inland police district in a press release on Sunday evening.

Operations manager Marianne Brun states that the police throughout the day have been in contact with the relatives and that an autopsy will be performed. The police will not comment on cause of death until after the autopsy report is available.

Police detectives and investigators will continue the investigation on Monday, including further questioning of witnesses.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today