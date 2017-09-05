Norwegian police ask for tips after shock break in Sweden

The thieves who broke into two stores in Åre in Sweden night before Tuesday may have travelled to Norway afterwards. The Trøndelag police therefore ask people for assistance.

The thieves used a car as a ram when they raided a sports shop and a clothes store in Åre in Jämtland night before Tuesday, VG reports.

They left using another car and threw out so-called Spanish riders, a nail that punctures tires, when they left the crime scene.

It is unclear in what direction they were heading, but it may well have been towards Norway. – It’s not unnatural to cross the border to escape, so we work together with our Swedish counterparts to find out.

If anyone sees something, perhaps especially at the border crossings, we implore them to inform us or to contact the Swedes directly, says Head of Operations in Trøndelag Police District, Ole Tuset, to VG.

