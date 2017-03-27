Police want to prolong the deadline for the questioning of children

Police believe it is a challenge to be able to carry out facilitated questioning of children within seven days. Police from the Eastern district are asking that the resource-intensive deadline be extended.

– We should have an initial deadline of two weeks to consider the case, to do an informative questioning, says Head of Romerike police, Geir Solem, to Dagbladet.

He says they use a significant amount of resources on facilitated questioning that they are struggling to complete the cases.

– The danger is that we will fail to see the most important cases with the amount of facilitated questioning, he says.

Police in Romerike were visited by Justice Minister Per-Willy Amundsen and Children and Equality Minister Solveig Horne about the investigation “OP Edit” last week, where the police told us that they feel they are running from interrogation to interrogation.

The Eastern Police district estimates that they will carry out 1,350 of this type of questioning this year – an increase of over 60 percent.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today