The police warn against the illegal flying of drones on 17th of May

The police in Oslo is warning anyone who is or knows anyone who desires to fly their drones on the national day, reminding that it is illegal and will not be tolerated.

There is a general ban on flying drones over Oslo city center. In connection with May 17th, the police are reminding people.

“The police have sent out a release to remind everyone that it is forbidden to fly drones in Oslo city center without a permit. The ban will be specially enforced during the 17th of May celebrations as well as other anniversaries. Should someone be caught it will result in confiscating equipment and receiving fines,” reported the Oslo Police on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today