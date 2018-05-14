Police warn after several GHB (date-rape drug) overdoses in Oslo

After several GHB overdoses in Oslo on Sunday evening, the police are asking peoplewho had even a low dose to report to police and health care services.

The overdoses do not relate to any special event, but most of the cases occurred in Grønland and the lower part of Grünerløkka.

“The message is that people who had any dose to report,” said operations manager, Marianne Heidenstrøm of Oslo police district to NTB news on Sunday evening.

Earlier that evening there had been more overdoses.

The police district had made patrols of the area concerned, aware of the overdoses after ingestion of the drug.

