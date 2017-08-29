Police will not publish the report on Nazi march in Kristiansand

The police in Agder will not publish the report on the Nazi march in Kristiansand earlier this summer. Even internally, it is only a minority who will be able to read the evaluation.

– It is an internal document with assessments by the police that is not made public, says Deputy Police boss, Arne Sundvoll, to Fædrelandsvennen.

After the newspaper is aware, the report has been available in writing for a few leaders internally in the police. The rest has been presented it verbally only.

Sundvoll points to that it contains graded information, including tactical assessments and information stemming from the from PST, as reasons why it is not widely available.

The report is an internal assessment of how the Agder police handled the neo-Nazi march through Kristiansand in July. Around 60-70 right-wing extremists partook in the demonstration in the streets of the city without seeking permission to do so.

Minister wants to evaluate

Several have criticized the police for allowing the neo-Nazis from the group “The Nordic resistance movement” to march unimpeded through the southern town.

West Agder representative and member of the Justice Committee in the Parliament, Kari Henriksen (Labour), believes at least some of the evaluation by the police should be made public, even though she understands that police tactical information has to be excluded.

In a reply to Henriksen, Minister of Justice, Per-Willy Amundsen (Frp), writes that he shares the police’s opinion that the evaluation of such events as a rule should not be published.

– Being the responsible Minister, I will receive the evaluative report to review and assess points concerning what can be learned from the incident. The Minister writes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today