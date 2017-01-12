Policeman seriously injured by accidental shot in Sandnes

A policeman in South Western Police District is seriously injured in hospital after being hit by an accidental shot during shooting training at Vatne in Sandnes.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, police said in a statement. It was the officer who fired the shot that hit him in the leg.

The man was operated on at Stavanger University Hospital on Wednesday. According to the hospital his condition is serious but stable.

– We are following our colleague and are pleased to hear that his condition is stable, says Egil Eriksen, acting chairman of Joint operational unit in South Western Police District.

The Norwegian Bureau for the Investigation of Police Affairs, the Police Directorate and the Labour Inspectorate have been notified of the incident, police said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today