Polish brothers plead not guilty for setting fire to asylum center

The day after the hotel in Lindås was approved as an asylum center, it was burned down. Two Polish brothers are charged with the fire and are pleading not guilty when the trial started.

The two Polish brothers met Monday in Bergen District Court, accused of deliberately setting the fire at the hotel Lune Huler in Lindås in the early hours of 6 December, Bergens Tidende writes.

Both brothers plead not guilty.

The hotel was to be used as an asylum center for 40 single minor asylum seekers, but burned down the day after it was approved.

According to the police, the Polish brothers are part of a group who are skeptical about the asylum center.

There were two people in the hotel when the fire was set and were able to get out. The police believe there was danger of loss of human life, which led to them being charged for attempted murder by setting the fire.

