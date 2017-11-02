Polish brothers sentenced for arson of planned asylum reception

Two Polish brothers have been sentenced to imprisonment for seven and six and a half years for the fire at the planned asylum reception ‘Lune Huler’ at Lindås in Hordaland.

The brothers are also sentenced to pay a total of NOK 9.6 million in compensation after the fire that occurred on December 6, 2015, reports Bergens Tidende.

Hotel ‘Lune Huler’ at Lindås was to be used as reception center for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. The final approval for this was given a day before the fire.

A married couple was asleep when the fire started, but managed to get out of the hotel. The brothers were therefore accused of arson.

The prosecutor believed that the eldest brother (37) had ordered the fire by his younger brother (35) and a friend (40) while himself went to a Christmas table to obtain an alibi. The 40-year-old has also been charged, but resides in Poland and has not been extradited to Norway.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today