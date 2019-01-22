Polish Consul asked to leave Norway

A Polish Consul is declared as undesired by Norway

A Polish consul has been asked to leave Norway after he has acted incorrectly towards Norwegian public officials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) confirms that the Polish diplomat Slawomir Kowalski has been declared undesirable in Norway.

“We can confirm that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Poland to recall this consul,” Press Officer, Ane Haavardsdatter Lunde, tells NTB.

“The background is his actions in several consular cases that are not compatible with the role of a diplomat,” she elaborates.

Norway’s otherwise good relationship with Poland is not affected by this matter, it is emphasized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The message where the consul was asked to leave Norway was given at a meeting between the Polish Ambassador, Iwona Woicka–Żuławska, and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kowalski has been mentioned several times by Norwegian media in connection with cases related to child welfare in Norway. Among other things, he has contributed actively in assisting Polish families who have been in conflict with the Norwegian child welfare services.





