Polish embassy warns citizens residing in Norway

The increased threat level in Norway has made the Polish Embassy to issue a warning to polish citizens in Norway .

– Polish citizens residing in Norway are advised to avoid public gatherings, airports, trains and bus stations, festivals and concerts, the embassy writes on its website, according to Dagbladet.

The Police Security Service (PST) Sunday revised the threat level from possible to probable after the truck attack in Stockholm and the arrest of a 17-years-old with an explosive charge in the Grønland district of Oslo.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today