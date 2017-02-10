Polish man accused of raping elderly Bærum woman

In March, a 41 year old Polish man must appear in Asker and Bærum District Court on charges of raping a 71 year old woman near Aurevann in Lommedalen, Bærum last fall.

The woman was assaulted and raped in Lommedalen, Bærum in early October. The accused was arrested on the basis of DNA test results in late November and has since been sitting in custody.

The 41 year old has no prior criminal record in Norway and has lived and worked in Norway for two to three years, according to the police.

Police Attorney Iselinn Håvarstein informed NTB news last year that the police have worked to gather evidence, in collaboration with the Institute of Public Health, Kripos (criminal police) and Interpol.

– When we had the DNA profile but didn’t find a match in the Norwegian registries, we made a wider and more extensive search in other countries. This type of work does not happen all by themselves and we have gone the extra rounds, and it takes time, explained the Police Prosecutor.

The indictment was issued by Attorney General Monica Krag Pettersen from the Oslo Public Prosecutor, writes Budstikka.

According to the indictment the man assaulted the 71 year old woman from behind before pulling her down to the ground and sitting on top of her.

When she called for help, the man held his hand in front of her mouth and pushed her face into the ground. He then assaulted her. The penalty for rape is up to 10 years in prison.

The trial will start in Asker and Bærum District Court on March 7th.

