Polish man in his 50s killed at Holmenkollen

The police confirmed on Sunday morning that the man who was stabbed during a Christmas dinner in Holmenkollen was a Polish citizen in his 50’s, residing in Norway.

‘’His relatives are now notified’’ said the head of the section for serious violent acts at the Oslo police district, Anne Alræk Solem, to NTB news.

The murder occurred on Friday night when a crew company had a party in a tent rented to small and large companies on the so-called “Lille Gratishaugen” at the ski resort at Holmenkollen.

The police were notified that a person was stabbed at 02.30, and when they arrived at the scene they found a badly injured man in his 50’s.

Witnesses tried to help the man, AMK and the police came to the place where there was an attempted revival, but without success. He was later declared dead at the scene.

A Latvian 30 year old resident of Hamar was arrested and charged with the murder. He is known to the police from beforehand confirmed the Oslo police on Saturday.He was sentenced to 21 days in jail for knife threats last year.

‘’The man has been sitting for several hours of interrogation.

Tomorrow he will be taken for custody, something he accepts’’ said Alræk Solem.

The defendant’s lawyer, John Christian Elden, told Aftenposten newspaper that his client agrees to custody because he wishes to deal with the matter as best as possible.

Both the killed and the accused men work in the crew company.

More testimony

It has been said that also the accused was injured. Asked about this, Alræk Solem said ‘’We do not want to comment on this now for the sake of witness statements that remain. But we continue our technical investigations at the scene, and the man has made a statement. That is where we are now.’’

Further inquiries, both from witnesses and accused, will be conducted on Sunday, and Alræk Solem does not want to go into further detail on the alleged dispute that took place before the killing.

The police have secured a number of seized items from the scene, including the knife that was the weapon used.

