Politician indicted of possessing abusive material admits guilt

A 40-year-old politician from Hordaland who is charged with child abuse since 1990 acknowledges having been in possession of abusive material.

The politician was arrested in April. He is charged with sexual assault. Several thousands of images were also found in his possession, he is therefore also charged with the possession of abusive material.

– He acknowledges possession of such material, says lawyer for the police, Kristine Knutsen-Berge, to Bergensavisen.

The man has been in custody since his arrest, and Thursday the detention has been extended by four weeks.

– There is still some investigation into the case, among other things, more questionings will be made, says Knutsen-Berge.

According to Bergensavisen, the man is a part of a municipality council in Hordaland, as well as a representative of the county council for his political party.

The youngest child he is accused of assaulting was only four years old when the abuse was initiated. The police expect to be finished with the investigation this autumn.

The newspaper writes that the man in 1995 was convicted of a sexual assault against a 15-year-old orphanage boy but that he escaped a prison term.

