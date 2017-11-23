Politicians wants to nearly double the quota of refugees next year

Political parties; Right and Frp suggested that Norway receive 1.120 refugees next year, but KrF and Left want to increase that number by 1,000 to 2,120 refugees.

This is somewhat lower than the number of refugees Norway has received in the last two years, but higher compared with previous years.

An overview NTB received from the Ministry of Justice earlier this year, shows that there were 1,620 quota refugees in 2014, 2,620 in 2015 and 3,120 each of the following next two years.

Between 2000 and 2010, there were about 1,000 quota refugees, or “transfer refugees” which is the formal term, to Norway annually.

From the 1970s to 2012, Norway has received about 24,000 refugees, according to a report from Statistics Norway.

Transfer refugees are selected according to an organized withdrawal, usually in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner.

Transfer refugees differ from asylum seekers by having their case processed and recognized as refugees by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees even before they come to Norway.

It is the High Commissioner who promotes applications for transfer refugees, and the Directorate of Immigration decides which of them may come to Norway. UDI also organizes the trip for them and it has been clarified in advance which municipality they will live in.

It is the Ministry of Justice and Emergency Affairs (JD) which determines which main groups of refugees Norway will receive.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today