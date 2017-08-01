Poll: 3 out of 4 Norwegians believe Trump is a threat

71 percent of Norwegians believe that President Donald Trump and the United States are a real threat to world peace, according to recent poll.

He is the first President in history to have such low approval ratings in polls in the past 70 years, Dagbladet writes. In a survey conducted by Ipsos for the newspaper, 45 percent of the 1,002 people, who took the survey, responded that they felt “to a large extent” Trump and the United States are a threat to world peace and 26 percent answered “to a very large extent.”

In the same survey, 60 percent of Norwegians said that Vladimir Putin and Russia also represents a real security threat to world peace.

Torbjørn Lindstrøm Knutsen, professor at the NTNU Institute of Sociology and Political Science, believes Norwegians fear Trump because it is easy to overestimate what he can actually do.

He is powerful, he is moody and politically ignorant but he is surrounded by institutions that can slow him down, should he make unorthodox decisions, said Knutsen. Dagbladet conducted a survey in January just after Trump was sworn in as President of the United States 49 percent of Norwegians believed Trump poses a threat to world peace.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today