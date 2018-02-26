Poll shows that Solberg is almost three times as popular as Støre

40% believe Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) is best suited to be prime minister, while only 14% believe that Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) leader, Jonas Gahr Støre is best suited, according to a new poll.

The sitting prime minister received close to three times as much support as the Ap leader in the poll, made by Ipsos on behalf of Dagbladet newspaper.

The background figures show that 20% of AP’s own voters now point to Erna Solberg as best suited for prime minister, rather than Jonas Gahr Støre.

“Those are nice numbers! I can only be happy about it. The good good figures for both Høyre and myself are due to the fact that the blue-green government have delivered on the big issues”, said the prime minister in a comment through the state secretary, Rune Alstadsæther.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today