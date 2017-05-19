The polling stations have opened in Iran

The presidential election in Iran is right now underway, and the Iranian people are queuing at the ballot boxes to give judgment on President Hassan Rouhani’s more open policy decisions.

Rouhani has opened the country to a greater degree to the outside world in an attempt to strengthen the Iranian economy. The election is the first since Iran made a nuclear agreement with the United States, which has given Iran greater access to world markets.

Rouhani faces tough competition from former judge, Ebrahim Raisi (56), who has marked himself as an advocate for, and defender of, the poor, and who has demanded a much harder line towards the West. In total, four candidates are on the ballot, and Iran awaits the decision as the people make a choice.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today