Poor summer weather motivates visits to water parks

Many indoor water parks in Norway have reported that poor summer weather has led to sharp increases in visitor numbers. People are flowing to the water parks in huge numbers.

In 12 of 14 water parks contacted by P4 Radio, there have been more visitors in June and the first week of July this year than there were during the same period last year.

The Nordlandsbadet in Bodø have had the largest increase, with over 6,000 more guests, though much of the increase there is due to Speiderland Camp (Scouting Land) being added at Bodø.

