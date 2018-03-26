The Pope asks young people to speak up

Pope Frans asked the youth to stand up for what they believe in, during his speech at St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

“Dear young people, you have a voice. It is up to you to voice your feeling and not remain silent,” the pope said during Palm Sunday’s mass Sunday, which also falls on World Youth day, this year.

The Pope’s call comes the day after hundreds of thousands of youths demonstrated in the US for stricter gun laws. The initiators of the demonstrations were students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in mid February.

Although the Pope did not explicitly mention the demonstrations in his speech, several have interpreted his comments as a tribute to the students’ initiative.

“There are many ways in silencing young people and making them invisible,” said Pope Frans in his speech.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today