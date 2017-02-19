The popularity of the Royal Family on the rise

The popularity of the Royal Family is growing – eight out of ten Norwegians now say they are in favour of the monarchy.

A survey conducted by Norstat for NRK shows that support for the royal family is on the rise. In 2005, seven out of ten stated that they were in favour of the monarchy, while the current survey discloses that more than eight out of ten Norwegians support the Royals.

The popularity is highest in Northern Norway and in Telemark, while only 69 percent of Oslo’s population share the sentiment.

The survey shows that women are more inclined than men to support the monarchy, and that support is highest in the 30-39 age group (85 percent), while the proportion is the second highest among those under 30 (82 percent).

– It is the most dynamic age group, and it bodes well for the monarchy.

It expresses a desire for a national stability in a troubled time, and the King represents our self-image, says royal biographer Tor Bomann-Larsen.

– One might think that his position would be strongest in the older age groups, so it’s interesting. It confirms that he is on the right course [with his style of kingship], he said.

Overall, 81 per cent responded that they support the monarchy, 15 percent want a different form of government, while 4 percent where undecided.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today