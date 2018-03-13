Population growth in Oslo at it’s lowest in 15 years

At the beginning of 2018, there were 673,469 inhabitants in Oslo. Population growth last year was 6,710, which is the lowest annual growth since 2003.

In the past ten years, the population in the capital has increased by more than 110,000 inhabitants, but now the steady growth is slowing down. The population growth last year was 1,659 people fewer than the year before, and for the first time

in a long time, below 1%.

Oslo Municipality assumes that the capital’s population will grow by 80,000 residents over the next 22 years. Last autumn, the municipality estimated that Oslo would have 854,000 inhabitants by 2040. However, the year before, the estimate was 890,000.

It is the birth surplus that contributes most to the expected growth rate. The past few years have seen approximately 6,000, and the forecast for the municipality’s population progression is based on the fact that the birth surplus will grow to 7,500 in the years to come.

The net migration to Oslo has fallen steadily, from 8,300 in 2008 to 2,400 in 2016, which is the last available year for which statistics are shown in the Oslo Municipal Statistical Record

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today